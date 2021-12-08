Skip to content
News
Coronavirus
Weather
Sports
Things To Do
Contact
Livestream
Search
Homepage
News
Coronavirus
Twin Ports
Northwest Wisconsin
Iron Range
Twin Cities
Entertainment
Election Results
National
Politics
Meet The Team
Download Our Apps
Coronavirus
Minnesota COVID-19 Resources
Wisconsin COVID-19 Resources
Michigan COVID-19 Resources
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Room
Alert Room
Weather Authority Cameras
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
HS Sports
National Sports
Pro Sports
MY9 Network
Watch
KBJR 6 Livestream
6.1 NBC Network
6.2 CBS Duluth
6.3 My 9 Network
3.1 CW
3.2 Justice Network
3.3 LAFF TV
3.4 Court TV
3.5 Court TV Mystery
3.6 Quest
Discover Wisconsin
Things To Do
Christmas City
Contests
Deals
Contact Us
Meet The Team
KBJR Careers
Livestream
Submit Photos & Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Watch the Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday nights at 6:30p and solve the Wheel Watcher puzzle for a chance to win a $100 voucher from Edgewater Resort and Waterpark!
Enter the Wheel Watcher puzzle solution Wednesday 6:30p-Midnight. Users are allowed one entry per round.