Closed Captioning
KBJR 6 offers real-time closed captioning/audio description brought to you in part by the State of Minnesota for select newscasts, breaking events and special events.
Live Captioned Newscasts include:
6-7 a.m., Mon-Fri
News at 6 p.m., Mon-Fri
News at 10 p.m., Mon-Fri
For immediate concerns about our closed captioning/audio description please contact us using one of the following methods. Email preferred.
Email: closedcaption@kbjr6.com
Phone: 218-481-6157
Fax: 218-418-6199
For non-immediate closed captioning/audio description concerns:
Operations Manager: Jordan Sherman
246 S Lake AveDuluth, MN 55802
Email: kbjr.caption@gray.tv
Phone: 218-481-6205