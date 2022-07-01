Closed Captioning

KBJR 6 offers real-time closed captioning/audio description brought to you in part by the State of Minnesota for select newscasts, breaking events and special events.

Live Captioned Newscasts include:

6-7 a.m., Mon-Fri

News at 6 p.m., Mon-Fri

News at 10 p.m., Mon-Fri

For immediate concerns about our closed captioning/audio description please contact us using one of the following methods. Email preferred.

Email: closedcaption@kbjr6.com

Phone: 218-481-6157

Fax: 218-418-6199

For non-immediate closed captioning/audio description concerns:

Operations Manager: Jordan Sherman

246 S Lake AveDuluth, MN 55802

Email: kbjr.caption@gray.tv

Phone: 218-481-6205