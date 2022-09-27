Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

Michigan State Police say an undercover trooper was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit
A Michigan State Trooper has been shot in Detroit when an undercover narcotics unit was...
A Michigan State Trooper has been shot in Detroit when an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance.(Michigan State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said.

The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit's west side as he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire from an unknown suspect, state police said.

The male state trooper was hospitalized in critical condition and was still being evaluated, police said.

State police said on Twitter that members of the agency's emergency support team began trying to make contact with any suspects located in a building “where the shots may have been fired" at an apartment complex.

State police said about 7 a.m. EDT that its emergency support team was moving people out of that apartment complex and seeking a search warrant for the apartments.

Residents were told by police to remain inside during the manhunt because officers were not sure where the suspect is, said Lt. Mike Shaw.

“And since he’s already fired at us, it’s probably not likely that he’s not going to fire at somebody walking through that neighborhood,” Shaw told WJBK-TV.

Most Read

DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Wisconsin’s Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid
Nursing home (FILE)
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte...
Milwaukee Bucks re-sign reserve forward Jordan Nwora
A conservative Wisconsin news outlet is suing the Wisconsin Parole Commission, alleging that it...
Conservative outlet sues for Wisconsin parole records