Duluth skateboarding community asks city council for better skate park funding

By Nora McKeown
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Monday night in Duluth, city council discussed their plan for distributing tourism tax money for 2023.

Dozens of local projects and organizations are slated to receive some of that nearly $4 million, including a project for a local skate park.

Leaders with the skateboarding community here asked the council for $50,000, but the council wants to give them less than half that, proposing they receive only $20,000.

About a dozen skateboarders spoke at the meeting.

They said they are an underserved community in the Twin Ports, calling the skate parks here small, sub-par and even unsafe.

They believe the proposed skate park in Gary New Duluth would not only provide a safer space for local skateboarders but would bring in tourists from across the country to the city.

“All of our skate parks are very subpar,” said manager of Damage Boardshop, Wyatt Lindberg. “And the creation of this one would allow our already existing community to have access to a better facility and it would bring in skateboarders from across the Midwest and beyond.”

Community members from other organizations also spoke at Monday night’s meeting asking for more money, including the director of Glensheen and a representative from Duluth Sister Cities International.

Also slated to get tourism tax money -- support for next spring’s NCAA Women’s Frozen Four, which will be played at Amsoil arena.

The council will vote whether to approve the proposed tourism tax plan at their meeting next week.

