City by City: Ely, Barnum, Bayfield

Ely, MN- The Ely Folk School and Northern Lakes Arts Association are teaming up for the new Makers’ Market and Mixer. The community is invited to celebrate the change of season, crafts and each other. There will be locally made goods and live music. The Makers’ Market and Mixer will be held on the third Saturday of the month, from October through March, at the Ely Folk School.

Barnum, MN- Travelers will soon see a change in I-35 traffic. Cars will return to separated north and southbound lanes on Sept. 26. Motorists will see single-lane traffic until Friday as final touches are made to the shoulders. The off-ramp at Carlton County Road 6 to Barnum will remain closed due to unexpected delays, meaning occasional lane closures into October.

Bayfield, WI- Mt. Ashwabay Ski and Recreation Area is celebrating its 75th ski season this winter. The hill is planning several community events to honor the milestone and wants to dig into the ski resort’s past. Part of the celebrations includes a fundraiser for $75,000 that will be used for youth programs and repairs.

