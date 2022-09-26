Lake Superior Zoo moves forward with reconstruction plans

The Lake Superior Zoo’s 15 year transformation is moving forward.
By Carly Jones
Published: Sep. 26, 2022
There are three phases of its 15 year master plan, and the zoo’s now moving into the third and final phase.

That involves the reconstruction of the zoo’s main building.

City Council is in the process of granting the zoo $250,000 of state bonding money.

Although zoo leaders say there are no official plans for the building yet, they hope to finalize some soon.

CEO of Lake Superior Zoo, Haley Hedstrom explained how that won’t be the only change visitors will notice in the near future.

“We’re really excited to bring indoor play to Duluth, as well as expanding our educational program, and of course adding new animal exhibits. So there’s a lot of different fun and exciting things happening with this planning process, and we’re excited to get started.”, says Hedstrom.

The zoo hopes to complete the master plan as early as 2028.

