Gas prices in Wisconsin now higher than national average

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is now slightly higher than the national average.

As of Monday morning, AAA Wisconsin reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $3.76-- nationally it’s $3.72.

After declining for 98 consecutive days, the national average reversed course yesterday as fluctuating oil prices and tight supply due to planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest contribute to rising pump prices.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased last week while total domestic gasoline stocks increased. Although gasoline demand has decreased, tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average. However, if gas demand remains low and continues to drop, pump price increases will likely be minimized as supply increases.

According to AAA, the current average gas price in the Wausau area is $3.80 a gallon. A week ago, that average was $3.37.

