Frost, and possibly some freezing temperature tonight

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. A few stray sprinkles are possible however, there should be little to no accumulation. Tonight we will start out partly cloudy, then see decreasing clouds. There is a good chance of widespread frost and patchy freezing tonight across Northern Minnesota. Cover up those gardens! Lows will be in the 20′s and 30′s with temps remaining mostly above or around freezing for Wisconsin.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will see sunny skies, chilly temperatures, and breezy winds. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Winds will be northwest 10-15mph, adding a chill to the air. Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and calmer winds. Lows will tumble back into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s—plan on covering gardens.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: High pressure slides to our east on Wednesday. This will allow for more southerly wind, which will help warm us back up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50′s with south winds 5-10mph. Expect sunny skies.

Wednesday
Wednesday(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be able to climb back into the lower 60′s. Winds will be out of the south 5-15mph.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

