Former Bovey middle school damaged in weekend fire

Eight Iron Range departments were called to the scene to assist in firefighting efforts. Trout...
Eight Iron Range departments were called to the scene to assist in firefighting efforts. Trout Lake, Greenway, Grand Rapids, Nashwauk, Taconite, Cohasset, Warba and Hibbing.(Friends of the Northland Firewire)
By Natalie Grant
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOVEY, MN-- A former Iron Range middle school was severely damaged after a fire broke out at the building.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey, Minnesota.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, a large part of the building was engulfed in smoke and flames when crews arrived.

Sections of the roof also collapsed due to the fire.

Eight Iron Range departments were called to the scene to assist in firefighting efforts. Trout Lake, Greenway, Grand Rapids, Nashwauk, Taconite, Cohasset, Warba and Hibbing.

No word on the extent of damage to the building or how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
KBJR-TV
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2
Janet Alexander, 72, was found not guilty in the 2018 murder of her husband, 64-year-old Lionel...
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing

Latest News

Gas prices in Wisconsin now higher than national average
Organizers asked dog owners to bring their canines and explore Canal Park’s dog-friendly...
First ever Pup Crawl marches into Canal Park
First ever Pup Crawl marches into Canal Park
First ever Pup Crawl marches into Canal Park
The Duluth Branch NAACP held their second annual "Decriminalize Color Rally" Saturday.
DECRIMINALIZING COLOR: NAACP hosts rally addressing racial disparities