Former Bovey middle school damaged in weekend fire

BOVEY, MN-- A former Iron Range middle school was severely damaged after a fire broke out at the building.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey, Minnesota.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, a large part of the building was engulfed in smoke and flames when crews arrived.

Sections of the roof also collapsed due to the fire.

Eight Iron Range departments were called to the scene to assist in firefighting efforts. Trout Lake, Greenway, Grand Rapids, Nashwauk, Taconite, Cohasset, Warba and Hibbing.

No word on the extent of damage to the building or how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.