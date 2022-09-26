First widespread freeze possible Wednesday morning

TODAY: An area of low pressure continues to exit the Northland. A couple stray showers will be possible in the Arrowhead of MN and over NW WI with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. Lows dip into the 30s for most locations with patchy frost and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

WI WX (KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: High pressure brings clear skies and highs in the 50s. Widespread frost will be likely overnight with light winds, clear skies, and lows in the 20s and 30s.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Highs reach the 50s with mostly clear skies. Patchy frost possible overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s and mostly clear skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day (KBJR WX)

