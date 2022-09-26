First ever Pup Crawl marches into Canal Park

Organizers asked dog owners to bring their canines and explore Canal Park’s dog-friendly...
Organizers asked dog owners to bring their canines and explore Canal Park’s dog-friendly businesses.(KBJR)
By Isabelle Hopewell
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -- Dogs were paws-itively all the rage in Canal Park Sunday afternoon.

The day marked the first ever Pup Crawl of Duluth.

Organizers asked dog owners to bring their canines and explore Canal Park’s dog-friendly businesses.

Starting at Hoops Brewery, event-goers were given a map of different businesses involved in the pup crawl.

Beer, photo booths and treats for furry friends could be found all along the streets of Canal Park.

“We have a really great dog-loving community,” Linda Nervick, the event organizer said. “Right after COVID, a lot of the patios opened and became dog friendly and so we were watching this happen and thought well, let’s have some fun and put a dog publication together.”

The publication DogApproved.biz looks to help dog lovers discover dog-friendly businesses around western Lake Superior and hopes to create more events like Pup Crawl in the future.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
KBJR-TV
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin

Latest News

The Duluth Branch NAACP held their second annual "Decriminalize Color Rally" Saturday.
DECRIMINALIZING COLOR: NAACP hosts rally addressing racial disparities
DECRIMINALIZING COLOR: NAACP hosts rally addressing racial disparities
DECRIMINALIZING COLOR: NAACP hosts rally addressing racial disparities
Lester River Rendezvous Returns: Celebrating history in the Northland
Lester River Rendezvous Returns: Celebrating history in the Northland
Lester River Rendezvous Returns: Celebrating history in the Northland
Lester River Rendezvous Returns: Celebrating history in the Northland