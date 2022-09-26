Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.

DULUTH, MN -- Geese are eating too much wild rice in the Saint Louis River Estuary.

The Duluth City Council could approve a plan designed to stop them at their Monday night meeting.

For both ecological and cultural reasons, the goal is to restore 275 acres of wild rice in that area by the year 2025.

With geese eating the crop before it can mature, scientists say euthanizing the animals is the only option.

If the plan is approved, about 300 adult geese would be removed starting next summer.

They’d be herded into pens during their flightless molting period and then humanely euthanized.

