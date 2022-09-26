Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.(WBTV File)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Authorities say a man called police when he found his dogs playing with a human skull in his yard as he was leaving for work Friday.

WBRC reports the Jefferson County Coroner said the man found his dogs with the skull in a wooded residential area just before 10:15 a.m.

It is unknown where the dogs found the skull, but they are reportedly known to roam a nearby large, wooded area.

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.

No other remains have been found at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
KBJR-TV
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2
Janet Alexander, 72, was found not guilty in the 2018 murder of her husband, 64-year-old Lionel...
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing

Latest News

First-time homebuyers
Inflation, rising prices leave first-time homebuyers with affordability hurdles
Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also...
Police officer dies during SWAT fitness test, department says
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden obtains Russian citizenship
One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a...
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shots fired report at Chicago PD office
According to online court records, Judge Steven Gibbs will now preside over the case in place...
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case