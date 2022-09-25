US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National...
In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office is launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast.(United Launch Alliance via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.

The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County.

It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets.

The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
KBJR-TV
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2
Proctor Football
Proctor school district asks judge to dismiss lawsuit after sexual assault
A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the...
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

The new Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights is intended to address...
Biden administration launches environmental justice office
The Duluth Branch NAACP held their second annual "Decriminalize Color Rally" Saturday.
DECRIMINALIZING COLOR: NAACP hosts rally addressing racial disparities
DECRIMINALIZING COLOR: NAACP hosts rally addressing racial disparities
DECRIMINALIZING COLOR: NAACP hosts rally addressing racial disparities
Lester River Rendezvous Returns: Celebrating history in the Northland
Lester River Rendezvous Returns: Celebrating history in the Northland
Lester River Rendezvous Returns: Celebrating history in the Northland
Lester River Rendezvous Returns: Celebrating history in the Northland