UMD women’s hockey starts season with 4-1 victory

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Bulldogs dropped the puck on their season in Brooklyn, NY and came away victorious to start the year with a 4-1 victory over Long Island University.

The Bulldogs struck first with a goal from Taylor Stewart in the opening frame to give them the 1-0 lead. After that, LIU would hang around till the final moments of the game thanks to a total of 61 saves from Shark goalie, Tindra Holm.

In the third, Anneke Linser would give the Bulldogs a brief 2-0 lead but LIU would respond with their first and only goal of the game to make things interesting.

In the end, Taylor Anderson would put away two empty net goals for the 4-1 victory.

UMD will battle LIU once again tomorrow to finish the two game series.

