Lester River Rendezvous Returns: Celebrating history in the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Despite the rainy weather, there was quite a party at Lester Park Saturday.

Festivities kicked off at 10 a.m. for the 23rd annual Lester River Rendezvous.

The fall festival featured more than 60 craft vendors and activities for the whole family including a petting zoo.

Organizers said the gathering has not reached its pre-pandemic attendance numbers yet, but participation is increasing from last year.

“So pre-pandemic we brought in about 10,000 people. This year we’re estimating about 7,500 to 8,000 coming in, but last year had about 6,500, so hopefully, we will hit the record,” said Lindsey Whitlinger, President of the Lester River Rendezvous.

Organizers say in addition to a good time, the Rendezvous gives attendees a chance to learn about local history with an old-fashioned northern Minnesota camp complete with re-enactors depicting local life in the late 18th century.

