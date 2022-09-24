Sunshine, rain, and breezy winds for Sunday, sunny streak begins Monday

TONIGHT: Another night of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms is in the forecast for the Northland as the same occluded system continues to move slowly across Minnesota and Wisconsin. No severe weather is possible for Saturday night. The rain will not be organized and sporadic so some areas will see more rain than others. Otherwise, it will continue to be overcast. Temperatures will not be cooling off much due to the cloud cover with lows only in the lower 50s with a few upper 40s. Late patchy fog is also possible with dewpoints and temperatures being close to each other. As the system moves to the southeast, it will increase in strength and cause breezy winds for the rest of the weekend.

SUNDAY: For the rest of the weekend, sunshine will gradually come back for some parts of Minnesota as the occluded system moves to the southeast and high pressure builds behind it. Scattered showers are still likely for the Arrowhead region, northern Wisconsin, and the UP area for Sunday. With the occluded system and high pressure near each other, winds will be very breezy from the northwest between 15-25 mph gusting up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory might be issued for Sunday, but nothing has been official as of Saturday night. Highs will be in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40. The rain will come to an end by nightfall as well as the cloud cover diminishing. The upcoming week will be a sunny and cool before a warmup arrives.

MONDAY: High pressure will dominate the Midwest keeping the Northland dry for several days ahead. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are likely for Monday. Temperatures will be on the cooler side to start the week. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s and nighttime temperatures will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is possible for both Monday night and Tuesday night. Winds will continue to be breezy from the northwest between 15-20 mph gusting up to 35 mph. Winds will calm down by Tuesday as the sunny streak begins.

