Friday Night Light’s Week 4: Plays of the Night

By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - In the fourth week of Friday Night Light’s there are two candidates for play of the week.

The first one comes from Duluth East Team United where East had a massive run all the way to the house for a big touchdown!

The second candidate is from Duluth Denfeld where Dashawn Moore had a 90 plus yard kick return for a touchdown.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
KBJR-TV
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2
Cloquet Senior High was one of 15 schools statewide put under lockdown for empty threats...
‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats
Proctor Football
Proctor school district asks judge to dismiss lawsuit after sexual assault

Latest News

FNL Part 2: Esko, Aitkin, Cherry and Northwestern stay hot
Friday Night Lights Week 4, Part 2
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights Week 4, Part 1
Tanner Laderoute
Bulldogs at NCHC Media Day
Bulldogs
No. 5 Bulldogs start their season this weekend in New York