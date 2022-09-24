Friday Night Light’s Week 4: Plays of the Night
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - In the fourth week of Friday Night Light’s there are two candidates for play of the week.
The first one comes from Duluth East Team United where East had a massive run all the way to the house for a big touchdown!
The second candidate is from Duluth Denfeld where Dashawn Moore had a 90 plus yard kick return for a touchdown.
