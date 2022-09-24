Friday Night Lights Week 4, Part 2

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Across the Northland on Friday night, Wisconsin resumed prep play in their sixth week, while Minnesota high schools continued their seasons in week 4 marking the half way point of the regular season.

In Minnesota, FNL captured six Minnesota games including several other scores and in the WIAA, two games accompanied by more scores in Wisconsin.

Esko 70 Pine City 0

Aitken 36 Proctor 6

Cherry 52 North Central 28

Northwestern 50 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

River Falls 28 Superior 7

Medford 62 Hayward 12

Merrill 28 Ashland 6

