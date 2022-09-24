Friday Night Lights Week 4, Part 1

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Across the Northland on Friday night, Wisconsin resumed prep play in their sixth week, while Minnesota high schools continued their seasons in week 4 marking the half way point of the regular season.

In Minnesota, FNL captured six Minnesota games including several other scores and in the WIAA, two games accompanied by more scores in Wisconsin.

Hermantown 54 Duluth Denfeld 13

Cloquet 14 Duluth East 8

Grand Rapids 63 Hibbing 0

Barnum 64 North Woods 14

Deer River 45 International Falls 20

Cromwell-Wright 15 South Ridge 0

Mora 20 Two Harbors 6

Moose Lake/Willow River 12 Crosby-Ironton 6

Braham 36 Chisholm 0

Greenway/ Nashwauk-Keewatin 14 Mesabi East 12

