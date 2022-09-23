Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Minnesota, Gogebic County

Chisholm, MN- Northern Traxx Club is celebrating 20 years! They’re hosting a ride for members and non-members Saturday, September 24 in honor of the milestone. The day starts at 10 a.m. at Jim’s Sports Bar. Wheels hit the road at 11 a.m. to The Hwy. 5 bar for lunch. There will be free food for members and a split-the-pot raffle. All are welcome at 6 p.m. for live music back at Jim’s Sports Bar. Congrats to Northern Traxx on 20 years!

Minnesota- The Minnesota DNR is currently in the process of its statewide strategic plan. One of their goals is to enhance the ATV program and address the growing demand for ATV opportunities, while also considering long-term environmental impacts. Riders have several opportunities to weigh in on the future of their sport. There is currently a survey available online as well as several discussion platforms to leave ideas.

Gogebic County, MI- Trail 2 which connects the U.P. east to west has been closed. The new owners of Snow river Mountain Resort, previously known as Big Snow, alerted the Gogebic Range Trail Authority and DNR that they will be pulling their land-use permits permanently. A large detour through Vilas County, WI will now be the only way to access the western U.P., including the towns of Bessemer and Ironwood.

