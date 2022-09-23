Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Minnesota, Gogebic County

Reports from clubs across the region.
Reports from clubs across the region.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Heidi Stang
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chisholm, MN- Northern Traxx Club is celebrating 20 years! They’re hosting a ride for members and non-members Saturday, September 24 in honor of the milestone. The day starts at 10 a.m. at Jim’s Sports Bar. Wheels hit the road at 11 a.m. to The Hwy. 5 bar for lunch. There will be free food for members and a split-the-pot raffle. All are welcome at 6 p.m. for live music back at Jim’s Sports Bar. Congrats to Northern Traxx on 20 years!

Minnesota- The Minnesota DNR is currently in the process of its statewide strategic plan. One of their goals is to enhance the ATV program and address the growing demand for ATV opportunities, while also considering long-term environmental impacts. Riders have several opportunities to weigh in on the future of their sport. There is currently a survey available online as well as several discussion platforms to leave ideas.

Gogebic County, MI- Trail 2 which connects the U.P. east to west has been closed. The new owners of Snow river Mountain Resort, previously known as Big Snow, alerted the Gogebic Range Trail Authority and DNR that they will be pulling their land-use permits permanently. A large detour through Vilas County, WI will now be the only way to access the western U.P., including the towns of Bessemer and Ironwood.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send us a report to newstips@cbs3duluth.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland, Trail by Trail.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
Cloquet Senior High was one of 15 schools statewide put under lockdown for empty threats...
‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats
KBJR-TV
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2
Proctor Football
Proctor school district asks judge to dismiss lawsuit after sexual assault

Latest News

City by City: Two Harbors, Hayward, Bigfork
City by City: Two Harbors, Hayward, Bigfork
City by City: Ironwood, Virginia, Twin Ports
City by City: Ironwood Virginia, Twin Ports
City by City: Ashland, Superior, Iron Range
City by City: Ashland, Superior, Iron Range
City by City: Hayward, Twin Ports, St. Louis County
City by City: Hayward, Twin Ports, St. Louis County