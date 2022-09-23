Proctor school district asks judge to dismiss lawsuit after sexual assault

PROCTOR, MN -- The Proctor School District has asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by the parents of a high school football player who was sexually assaulted by a teammate.

The original lawsuit was brought against the district and school’s football coaches in August 2022, almost a year after a then-17-year-old player used a toilet plunger to sexually assault a fellow, younger teammate after a practice.

In the lawsuit, the victim’s parents allege the coaches and superintendent knew of apparent ongoing hazing within the Proctor football team and failed to take action.

They also allege Proctor’s head football coach Derek Parendo, who has since resigned, and unnamed assistant coaches “have condoned student on student sexual and physical harassment and assault in the past by down-playing the acts, failing to ensure the toilet plunger was removed, failing to educate staff and student athletes regarding the dangers of hazing and bullying, and by violating its own policies, procedures, and/or state law or federal law.”

In a response filed by lawyers for the Proctor School District Sept. 20, district leaders denied the family’s allegations.

The district claims references to hazing and school officials knowledge of it were both “vague” and ambiguous.”

It’s unclear when a judge could rule on the district’s dismissal request.

In June, the suspect pleaded guilty in juvenile court. He was sentenced to probation and must register as a predatory offender.

The incident forced the cancellation of the remainder of Proctor’s 2021 high school football season.

