Periodic rain showers this weekend, cool weather continues

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TODAY: Clouds quickly increase this morning with rain moving in from west to east throughout the morning and early afternoon. Rain becomes likely between the mid-afternoon hours and early Saturday morning. Highs reach the upper 50s and low 60s. New rainfall amounts of less than 0.60″ expected for most areas, but a couple thunderstorms may produce higher amounts to our south. Lows will be in the 40s to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A couple scattered rain showers are possible early with a chance for rain continuing into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs reach the 50s and 60s with overcast skies. Lows will be in the 40s to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Some sunshine returns early with a chance for scattered light showers and rumbles of thunder by the afternoon hours. Highs reach the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

