Overcast and dreary weekend with breezy winds on Sunday & Monday, sunny streak next week

TONIGHT: An incoming system will continue to keep the Northland overcast and dreary through Friday night into Saturday. A weak warm front will pass through the area during the early evening hours creating a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. For some areas, high school Friday night football will be rainy specifically over the Aiktin up to International Falls area. Duluth, northern Wisconsin, and UP should be dry with a few sprinkles possible. Winds will be from the southeast between 10-15 mph. Lows will only fall to the lower 50s and upper 40s. No frost is possible.

SATURDAY: The overcast skies and rain chance continue into Saturday as the same system becomes occluded over Minnesota causing the system to slow down. This will drag the chance for showers through all day Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will not warm up much due to the cloud cover with highs only in the upper 50s. Winds will still be from the southeast between 5-10 mph. Rain chances will continue into nightfall with lows similar to the previous night in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Eventually, the system will begin to move eastward as high pressure moves in by late Sunday.

SUNDAY: As the occluded system moves to the east, Minnesota will start clearing out eventually becoming mostly sunny. There are still chances of showers for the Arrowhead region, northern Wisconsin, and UP on Sunday. Highs will slightly warm up to the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy from the northwest as high pressure and the occluded system move near each other. Winds will be between 15-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. By nightfall, most of the Northland will be cleared out with lows in the upper to mid 40s. The upcoming week looks to be sunny and cool to start off, then temperatures will warm up through the week to the mid to upper 60s by late week.

Here is the Friday night football forecast for September 23rd, 2022. (KBJR 6)

A line of rain will begin to impact the area starting Friday night and continue into the weekend. (KBJR 6)

Nightfall rain will impact most of the Northland Friday night into Saturday morning. (KBJR 6)

An occluded system will keep the rain around through the whole weekend. (KBJR 6)

Showers will continue on Saturday especially by late afternoon into nightfall. (KBJR 6)

Breezy winds will arrive by Sunday and continue into Monday. (KBJR 6)

The rain forecast shows anywhere between a quarter to half an inch of rain by next Monday. (KBJR 6)

For the next three days, there are chances of showers, but the sunshine will slowly come out. Breezy winds are expected for both Sunday and Monday. (KBJR 6)

Across both states, it will be overcast with scattered chances of more showers and cooler highs. (KBJR 6)

Showers will continue off and on through the weekend, but a sunny streak ahead for next week. (KBJR 6)

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.