Local leaders share ideas to prevent damage along North Shore

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - There’s a new push to protect Lake Superior’s North Shore from damage caused by future storms.

The main goal of the project proposed by leaders with the City of Duluth and St. Louis County is to prevent erosion and damage along the shore as high water and powerful storms have caused big problems in recent years.

In the last year, city and county leaders have been assessing shorelines along Park Point, Brighton Beach and areas just North of there.

What they’ve found is because of damage caused by erosion, many banks along the North Shore need to be re-shaped and structures and vegetation should be added to help mitigate damage from waves.

Next year, they’ll be applying for FEMA funding to help implement these plans.

Project Manager Jim Hutchins said maintaining the shorelines is important for many reasons.

“It’s going to continue to erode over time,” Hutchins said. “And right now, there are places where it’s right up to the roadway. The next problem is the roadway starting to deteriorate and cause issues from a transportation standpoint.”

He said they still don’t have a timeframe, but when they’re ready, they’ll focus on high priority areas, like places where roads could be affected, first.

When it comes to Park Point specifically, Hutchins said they’re focused on preventing flooding and turning it back into more of an active recreation area.

