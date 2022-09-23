ELECTIONS: Early voting has begun in Minnesota

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - If you live in Minnesota, you can now cast your ballot for the midterm election.

Early voting started on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Several local DFL lawmakers held a press conference in Duluth urging people to vote now.

You don’t need a reason to vote early in Minnesota, you just have to show up to your local clerk’s office and fill out a ballot.

“People get so busy on Election Day. They may forget to vote or they may have an appointment and can’t get to the polling location so people should just make a plan to vote early. It’s so easy in Duluth. They can just come down to City Hall on the third floor and vote early,” said 8th District Congressional District Candidate and State Representative Jen Schultz.

KBJR 6/CBS 3 reached out to Schultz’s opponent, republican Rep. Pete Stauber, for a statement on early voting opening but did not immediately hear back.

Stauber is seeking a third term in the U.S. House.

Early voting in Minnesota continues through November 7, the day before the election.

Early voting in Wisconsin begins October 25.

You can also cast your ballot in person at your polling place on Election Day.

