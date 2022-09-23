Bulldogs at NCHC Media Day

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The 5th ranked UMD men’s hockey hit the stand today at NCHC Media Day to talk about their squad with just over a week before the puck drops on the season.

Associate head coach, Adam Krause, talked about the mixture of veterans and freshman that they will have on the roster this season. He expects that there will be some growing pains, but when everything is all said and done, he expects the young guys to figure out how to have success in the NCHC.

As for captain and forward, Tanner Laderoute, he is loving the energy that the young guns are bringing early on in the season. He hasn’t had to motivate the players so far because they are so eager and excited to hit the ice.

The Bulldogs drop the puck on the season on October 1st, hosting a two game series with Arizona State.

