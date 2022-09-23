Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2

BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI -- The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking some residents to lock their doors and vehicles as they continue searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 2 Thursday afternoon.

high speed chase map (KBJR-TV)

Authorities say the man driving the car, believed to be Seth Genereau, is wanted for several crimes, including stealing a car, in Clintonville, WI.

At some point Thursday afternoon, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office located that stolen car in Iron County and tried to pull the driver over.

However, the driver didn’t stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase along Highway 2, eventually turning north onto State Highway 13 in Bayfield County.

Authorities say at that point the driver collided with another vehicle but kept going.

Bayfield County deputies tracked the stolen car to a driveway on Friendly Valley Road, southwest of Bayfield, where the suspect had abandoned it and stole another vehicle.

A few hundred yards away, the operator got that vehicle stuck and ran off into the woods.

The Bayfield Co. Sheriff’s Office is actively searching the area to locate him.

“The suspect is likely attempting to find another vehicle to steal in order to get away or an outbuilding to stay warm,” according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents in that area, including those in the Washburn area, to keep their cars and homes locked.

If you see this person, Seth Genereau call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

