2-year-old visits her 45th U.S. National Park during trip to Minnesota

DULUTH, MN -- She may only be 2-years-old, but this little girl has already seen more of U.S. than many of us

It all started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado when Journey Castillo was only a few weeks old.

Since then, her parents Eric and Valerie, of San Antonio, set a goal for their daughter to visit all 65 National Parks by the time she turned three.

Friday, they are marking their 45th adventure by heading to Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.

We caught up with Journey and her parents while they were in Duluth.

Journey Castillo sits with her parents on the shores of Lake Superior. (KBJR 6/CBS 3)

They said they want her story to inspire other families to get outside and appreciate what the world has to offer.

“What are we doing with our kids and how are we shaping them or molding them to appreciate what really matters instead of things that are, you know, short term.” Journeys mother, Valerie Castillo, said.

After Voyageurs National Park, their next stop is New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia.

