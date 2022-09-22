U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin

The fugitives were caught during a four-day warrant sweep called “Operation Hot Shot”
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals Service logo.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday.

The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state and one federal warrants, officials say. Law enforcement used the sweep to focus on outstanding arrest warrants for violent fugitives in Marathon County and Wood County.

“The United States Marshal Service is proud to collaborate with our local partners to help make our communities safer and hold fugitives from justice accountable,” Kim Gaffney, the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Wisconsin said.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced making three notable arrests including:

  • A 43-year-old career criminal arrested on warrants for a parole violation, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. He has had over 20 felony arrests and was on parole after a conviction for 2nd degree sexual assault of a child.
  • A 35-year-old wanted from Wood County for possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated assault.
  • A 41-year-old wanted from the Western District of Wisconsin and for new charges in Stevens Point for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The task force was made up of officers from the Wood, Marathon, Dane and Oneida Sheriff’s Departments alongside the Wisconsin Department of corrections and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

People with information on wanted fugitives are urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
Cloquet Senior High was one of 15 schools statewide put under lockdown for empty threats...
‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats
A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home...
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
Duluth, MN
Golfing in Duluth could look different in 2024
Douglas County offering reduced well water testing for rural residents
Douglas County offering reduced well water testing for rural residents

Latest News

KBJR-TV
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2
A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the...
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
New 'jailhouse apartments' slated to open up in January
New 'jailhouse apartments' slated to open up in January
DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
UMD NCHC
UMD NCHC