U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday.

The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state and one federal warrants, officials say. Law enforcement used the sweep to focus on outstanding arrest warrants for violent fugitives in Marathon County and Wood County.

“The United States Marshal Service is proud to collaborate with our local partners to help make our communities safer and hold fugitives from justice accountable,” Kim Gaffney, the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Wisconsin said.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced making three notable arrests including:

A 43-year-old career criminal arrested on warrants for a parole violation, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. He has had over 20 felony arrests and was on parole after a conviction for 2nd degree sexual assault of a child.

A 35-year-old wanted from Wood County for possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated assault.

A 41-year-old wanted from the Western District of Wisconsin and for new charges in Stevens Point for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The task force was made up of officers from the Wood, Marathon, Dane and Oneida Sheriff’s Departments alongside the Wisconsin Department of corrections and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

People with information on wanted fugitives are urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

