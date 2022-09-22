Ursa Minor brings German culture back with Oktoberfest

Community members enjoy the first day of Ursa Minor's Oktoberfestival Thursday.(KBJR 6/CBS 3)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- If you missed last weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration at Bayfront, there are plenty more in the Northland.

German festivities are taking over Ursa Minor Brewing this weekend. Kicking off on Thursday, they are bringing in some of the holiday’s most famous traditions.

You can stop by for a free brewery tour, participate in a stein holding contest, and even pet some goats.

Ursa Minor’s founder said this event is important when it comes to celebrating German culture and community togetherness.

Ursa Minor's Oktoberfestival began Thursday and runs through Sunday.(KBJR 6/CBS 3)

“Our brewery specifically is all about people. That’s why we do this like we use beer as a tool to bring people together, and coupling that with certain events like Oktoberfest is just a natural collaboration,” Founder of Ursa Minor, Ben Hugus, said.

Ursa Minor’s Oktoberfest wraps up on Sunday with live music from Whiskey Trail.

