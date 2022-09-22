Sunny skies today, rain becomes more likely later!

TODAY: High pressure will keep skies mostly clear today with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s with patchy frost away from Lake Superior.

FRIDAY: Clouds quickly increase during the morning hours with a chance for rain arriving by mid-morning. Rain showers become likely later Friday evening into Saturday morning. Rain will be light to moderate with up to half an inch of new rain expected.

SATURDAY: We continue to see a chance for showers with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with a slight chance for showers.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

