Sunny skies today, rain becomes more likely later!

09/22/22 KB AM WX
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: High pressure will keep skies mostly clear today with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s with patchy frost away from Lake Superior.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Clouds quickly increase during the morning hours with a chance for rain arriving by mid-morning. Rain showers become likely later Friday evening into Saturday morning. Rain will be light to moderate with up to half an inch of new rain expected.

SATURDAY: We continue to see a chance for showers with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with a slight chance for showers.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON KBJR 6 FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cloquet Middle & High School
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home...
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
Joseph Butler
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting

Latest News

09/22/22 KB AM WX
09/22/22 KB AM WX
KBJR Forecast 9.21.22
KBJR Forecast 9.21.22
A Frost Advisory has been issued for northern Minnesota until Thursday morning.
Frost Advisory issued for northern MN, cloudy & dreary weekend likely
09/21/22 KB AM WX
09/21/22 KB AM WX