Over 1 million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.
Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.

Tesla says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that’s a violation of federal safety standards for power windows. An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla says.

The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs. Also included are some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022.

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August. Owners will be notified by letter starting Nov. 15. The company says in documents that vehicles in production got the update starting Sept. 13.

Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the problem as of Sept. 16, according to the documents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
Cloquet Middle & High School
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home...
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
Duluth, MN
Golfing in Duluth could look different in 2024

Latest News

Spalding has received 26 reports of the welds failing, including three backboards completely...
Basketball goals recalled due to potential backboard injury hazards
Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
Cirque Italia makes a splash back into Duluth
Cirque Italia makes a splash back into Duluth
FILE - Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct...
Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot
From left, Wells Fargo & Company CEO and President Charles Scharf, Bank of America Chairman and...
Big bank CEOs face 2nd day of questioning from lawmakers