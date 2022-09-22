No. 5 Bulldogs start their season this weekend in New York

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - ‘Tis the season! It’s game week for the UMD women’s hockey team as they prepare for a road trip to New York to ring in their 2022-23 season.

Leading the Bulldogs in her eighth season is someone that needs no introduction, head coach Maura Crowell. However, coach Crowell and the Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back Frozen Four appearances for the first time in a decade and as much as her impact on the bench is showcased, it’s her and her coaching staff’s impact off of the ice, that inspires their players to be the best possible versions of themselves they can be.

“That’s very nice, I don’t know what to say, but yeah, I take pride in what I do, being a leader of all these young women I want to inspire them to be as good as they can be at whatever they are doing, we talk about that all the time. Whether it’s hockey or school, being a good friend, a good daughter, being a good sister, all of those things just try to be the best that you can be,” said Crowell.

As for 6th-year Naomi Rogge, she is coming off a career year offensively, posting 20 goals and 15 assists last season, and says coach Crowell and the UMD program was a big reason why she decided to come back for a final go.

Rogge says, “It’s a dream come true honestly. We’re playing in the best program in the country, the best people around you with the best resources, like you just mentioned, our coaches are our best role models for us. They are always empowering women and you can’t get that anywhere else. I believe that I truly believe that our coaches just want to make us better people as well as better hockey players.”

The puck drop against LIU is Saturday at 6:45 central time.

