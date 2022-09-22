MAKING HISTORY: Hawk Ridge Observatory celebrates 50 years

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A Duluth haven for bird watchers and raptor research is celebrating a big milestone.

Hawk Ridge Observatory is located right above the Lakeside neighborhood, a migratory path for all kinds of birds.

Beginning the weekend of September 22, they’re celebrating 50 years of raptor research, migration counts, and welcoming bird watching enthusiasts.

Now, their half-century’s worth of data can help researchers understand bird migration trends especially among bald eagles.

“Bald eagles are a huge success story post-DDT and we have been able to track that recovery. If you look at a recovery line for bald eagles or at least the count numbers, you would see a NATS, a steady uptick,” said Education Director of Hawk Ridge Margie Menzies.

According to the Hawk Ridge’s Director, migration numbers have increased this season with more than 30,000 birds recorded. The average number is around 27,000 birds.

The festivities will continue all weekend with everything from workshops to banquets.

