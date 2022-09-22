Downtown Duluth bags tournament raises money for childhood cancer research

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A portion of W. Superior St. downtown was closed Wednesday night, so 36 teams could compete in a giant bags tournament put on by Northwestern Mutual.

They weren’t competing for a prize, but playing for a cause.

“Our goal is to give $20,000 back to Alex’s lemonade stand,” said Lindsey Dueland of Northwestern Mutual.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand is an organization raising money for childhood cancer research.

Alexandra Scott was a childhood cancer patient.

At age four, she started hosting lemonade stands to raise money for a cure.

“By the time she had hit age 8, she did pass away, but she was able to raise $1 million by that year,” said Dueland.

After Alex died, her parents carried on raising money and started Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

“After 10 years of research, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has been able to confirm that their labs have been able to find a cure that would’ve cured her cancer,” said Dan Moseley of Northwestern Mutual. “So, it’s just a really special milestone that’s driving us forward.”

The folks out in Downtown Duluth said it means a lot to give back to a cause affecting so many.

“Whether you have a child with cancer or you don’t,” Dueland said, “You probably understand how important it is and what a big need it is.”

If you’d like to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand, click here.

