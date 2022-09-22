Douglas County offering reduced well water testing for rural residents

Douglas County offering reduced well water testing for rural residents
Douglas County offering reduced well water testing for rural residents(MGN)
By Robb Coles
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR) - If your home relies on well water and you live in Douglas County, local leaders are offering to help pay to test your water to see how clean it is.

Officials are looking for about 150 people to have their private well water tested and they’re offering to subsidize most of the cost.

Sue Hendrickson lives in Douglas County, her home in South Range has been a labor of love.

“We built the house and my husband and I did everything except the sheetrock,” said Sue Hendrickson, a Douglas County supervisor.

Starting in 1975, that building process was a slow burn.

“We were in our basement for almost five years. Somebody had told me that it’s better to finish everything before you move up,” said Hendrickson.

Like many people in rural Douglas County, Hendrickson’s home relies on a private well for water.

Hendrickson also sits on the county’s Land Conservation Committee.

“We really have a deep feeling about the cleanliness of our water here,” Hendrickson said.

This fall, the county is offering to help pay for testing residents’ private well water.

“So roughly half the population of Douglas County has their own private water,” said Ashley Vande Voort, the Land Conservationist for Douglas County.

She said the kits will test for bacteria, nitrates, chlorine, several metals, and more.

According to Vande Voort, the testing will provide baseline data for the cleanliness of the water now that can be used for years to come.

“That’s really important to know so that if there are impacts to the groundwater quality, we can see that happening over time,” Vande Voort said.

And for Hendrickson and other people who rely on well water, the wells may be private, but the water in the ground is a shared resource.

“Groundwater is like rivers, it’s all connected,” Hendrickson said.

County officials say the cost of the test kits is normally $117, but residents will pay $20 for them.

For information on where to pick up a kit, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home...
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
Cloquet Middle & High School
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
Joseph Butler
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged
Cloquet, MN
Local elementary school nationally recognized for academic excellence

Latest News

Downtown Duluth bags tournament raises money for childhood cancer research
Downtown Duluth bags tournament raises money for childhood cancer research
‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats
‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats
Golfing in Duluth could look different in 2024
Golfing in Duluth could look different in 2024
Cloquet Senior High was one of 15 schools statewide put under lockdown for empty threats...
‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats