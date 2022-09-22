City by City: Two Harbors, Hayward, Bigfork

Two Harbors, MN- MnDOT will be hosting an open house Tuesday, September 27 to present recommended alternatives to Hwy 61 as it runs through Two Harbors. After studying the corridor, conducting a survey and getting feedback from four public meetings, they have options for the stretch of road. At the event will be graphics of the options and staff on hand for questions. A formal presentation will be made at 6 p.m.

Hayward, WI- The Hayward Music Boosters are hosting a spaghetti supper Friday, September 23 with all proceeds benefitting Hayward Community Schools. Dinner will be served at the high school commons starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students, or $8 for takeout. The meal runs through 6:30 p.m.

Bigfork, MN- The community is wrapping up its first season of homefield baseball. The Bigfork Valley Community Foundation and the city led a project for a new field with some funding assistance provided by the IRRRB. This is the first fenced baseball and softball field with a pavilion in the city. In total, the project cost just over $25,000 and has already hosted a new youth program with the goal of tournaments in the future. Students also helped by constructing the dugouts.

