Cirque Italia makes a splash back into Duluth
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN-- Cirque Italia has rolled back into the Twin Ports and sent up their famous hightop tent in the Miller Hill Mall parking lot.

The world-renowned Italian entertainment company is performing ‘Water Circus Silver’ from September 22nd - 25th.

The production tells the story of a pirate adventure and discovering buried treasure through highflying and angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more.

If you would like to check out Cirque Italia’s show for yourself, it is in town through Sunday.

For ticket and show information, you can click here.

