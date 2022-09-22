Another Frost Advisory for NE Wisconsin & UP, Rain returns during the weekend

TONIGHT: Another cold night is ahead for the Northland, mainly focused over northern Wisconsin and UP. For most of the Northland, temperatures will fall to the lower 40s with the Iron Range, Arrowhead, northern Wisconsin, and UP falling to the 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for northeast Wisconsin and Gogebic County until Friday morning at 8:00 A.M. The night sky will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with calm eastern winds between 3-6 mph. High pressure keeping the cool air around will move out of the area by Friday morning as the next system begins to impact the Northland with clouds and rain.

FRIDAY: The next chance for more rain will come from a Montana system starting Friday morning. The first round will come from a warm front, but temperatures will not change from the front. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy from the south-southwest as the warm front and system approach from the west. Scattered showers will continue off and on throughout the day with isolated thunderstorms possible. No severe weather is expected. The rain will continue into nightfall for Friday night football so bring an umbrella and jacket. Lows will fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s. The system will slow down over the Great Lakes extending the chance of rain through the weekend.

SATURDAY: The rain will continue into Saturday with more chances of scattered showers off and on throughout the day. Otherwise, it will be overcast on Saturday with highs similar to the previous days in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will still be from the south at a calmer rate between 5-10 mph. The system will continue to bring chances for rain by nightfall with lows in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Slowly, the clouds will begin to clear out on Sunday with isolated chances of showers.

