Washington Monument vandalized

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) - Crews are cleaning the Washington Monument after it was vandalized.

The red paint was visible on the white marble on Wednesday.

Police said Shaun Deaton traveled from his home in Indiana to D.C., where he splashed the monument with paint and wrote vulgar comments on Tuesday.

He’s been arrested on multiple charges, with more possible.

It’ll take weeks to clean up the mess.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.