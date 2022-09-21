UMD Football prepares for unbeaten Sioux Falls

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Bulldogs were back on the practice field today, preparing for a physical matchup against the Sioux Falls cougars a team that will pound the rock.

And speaking of pounding the rock, the Bulldogs did just that last week piling over 300 yards on the ground, but coach Wiese knows the offense needs to play complimentary football to keep racking up wins.

“One of the strengths of our team right now is our offensive front, our offensive line, and tight ends, we’re going to continue to be a run-first offense, set up the play action pass, set up shots downfield when we have opportunities,” said Coach Wiese.

“Getting the tight ends involved in the passing game, getting Byron and Armani more involved in the passing game, but in games like Saturday when we are running the ball so effectively if you run the ball like that we prefer to keep it on the ground, limit the pass game and mistakes we can make on the perimeter,” he added.

Kickoff from Sioux Falls is at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

