Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business

Las Vegas police said a woman was stabbed and killed while sleeping outside of a business.
Las Vegas police said a woman was stabbed and killed while sleeping outside of a business.(FOX5)
By KVVU staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas said a man is accused of walking up and stabbing an unknown woman while she slept outside a business.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the business around 6 p.m. Sept. 14.

Once there, officers said they found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound, KVVU reported. First responders pronounced the woman dead on the scene, authorities said.

After an investigation, police determined the victim was sleeping outside of the business when the unknown man walked up and stabbed her. They said the suspect then fled the scene.

Authorities did not release any additional information.

The victim’s identity as well as her cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Las Vegas Metro Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home...
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
Cloquet Middle & High School
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged
Joseph Butler
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
Cloquet, MN
Local elementary school nationally recognized for academic excellence

Latest News

For the first time, there have been more than 2 million arrests at the southern border in one...
An inside look at human smuggling at the border
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in...
How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances
Authorities in Alaska say two people were sent to the hospital after a bear attack.
9-year-old boy seriously injured in bear attack, troopers say
A look inside human trafficking at the southern US border.
An inside look at human trafficking at the border