No.9 UMD Volleyball Preps for big weekend at home hosting No.1 Wayne State

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Malosky Stadium wasn’t the only reason that Bulldog Country was buzzing this past weekend. Inside in Romano Gymnasium, the No.9 UMD volleyball team also found the win column, but not once, twice, never even dropping a set.

Head Coach Jim Boos and his ‘Dog pack are currently 12-0; their best start since their 2016 campaign, however, this upcoming weekend will welcome two brand new challenges. First, with Augustana who is receiving votes in the AVCA poll, and then on Saturday with the number one team in all of Division II, Wayne State College.

Boos says both teams gave them quite the struggle on the road last year and both teams remain scrappy defensively. In the end, Boos added it comes down to being the more terminal team.

“Knowing we have Wayne and Augie coming up who are also aggressive serving teams as being able to handle that and stay in system better so that we can keep our middles and right sides more involved. Then being able to grind through some points like we did this weekend. The ball is going to go back and forth with Augie and Wayne given how they defend, so we’ve got to keep playing the game of chess back and forth until we get a good swing out of the point,” said Boos.

Senior middle blocker Hope Schjenken said, “I think the big game that everyone talks about is Saturday, but Friday’s also going to be a huge game because Augustana is also a very quick tempo team to the outside too, so defensive wise we are going to have to really work as they’re offensively strong.”

Schjenken is exactly right. Wayne sits third in the country clipping a .301 hitting percentage while UMD ranks third in the country in kills per set.

The battles in Romano begin on Friday at 6 pm against Augustana and then Saturday’s first serve is at 2 pm. against Wayne.

Both of these match-ups will be on the MY9 Sports Network.

