Golfing in Duluth could look different in 2024

DULUTH, MN -- Tuesday night, Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Department presented two plans for the 2024 golf season.

The city’s remaining public golf course, Enger Park, will need to undergo renovations, but for 2023, will stay open.

“In 2023, Enger Park golf course will be our sole course in operation,” said Jessica Peterson with Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Department.

In 2024, however, the course plans to repair two fairways and an entire irrigation system.

As of now, Peterson says there are two options for public golf that year.

“We [either] move operations to Lester [Park] for one year, or we choose not to reopen Lester and provide a slimmer golf program for one year, concurrent to construction,” she said.

The first option would temporarily fully close the Enger Park course.

Lester Park Golf Course, the city’s other public golf course which closed in 2020 due to financial struggles, would re-open for just that year, allowing an alternate site for people to golf.

With the other option, Lester would remain closed, and Enger would remain partially open, with a minimum of 9 holes open at a time.

“Not yet decided but important to share and discuss with our community is how should we deliver the 2024 season and that question is not yet answered,” said Peterson.

The next step is to share the options with Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Commission on October 12.

The Commission will present to the City Council later this year, who will devise a plan and form the city’s upcoming golf budget around the information.

