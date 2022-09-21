Frost Advisory issued for northern MN, cloudy & dreary weekend likely

TONIGHT: A cold evening is ahead for the Northland, especially in northern Minnesota. Wednesday night will start out partly cloudy with isolated chance of showers, but the showers will end by sundown. Once the sun sets, temperatures are going to get cold quickly with the lows falling to the mid to lower 40s by midnight eventually reaching the mid to upper 30s by sunrise. Northern Minnesota will see the bulk of the cold with the NWS issuing a Frost Advisory for the area until 10:00 A.M. Thursday morning. Lows will be breezy from the northwest between 10-20 mph causing wind chills to be near freezing. High pressure will keep Thursday sunny and cool before more rain arrives.

THURSDAY: High pressure from Canada will move into the Northland Thursday morning, but it will not bring warmer weather as winds will continue to come from the northwest between 5-10 mph. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Thursday with early frost possible especially over northern Minnesota. The frost looks to happen again Thursday night as most of the Northland including Wisconsin and UP will see cold lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s. It will be a sunny day, but the sunshine will be short-lived as the next system will form over Wyoming. This will bring chances of showers beginning Friday and continue off and on through the upcoming weekend.

FRIDAY: As another work week wraps up, Friday morning could see more widespread frost across the Northland including Wisconsin and UP. A Frost Advisory hasn’t been issued yet, but one will more than likely be issued. High pressure and a incoming warm front will change the winds to the south by Friday between 10-20 mph, but highs will not change much due to the cloud cover and chances of rain. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s once again. Showers will continue into nightfall, but temperatures will not be as cold in the upper 40s.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for northern Minnesota until Thursday morning. (KBJR 6)

Thursday will be sunny all day, but temperatures will continue to be colder than average. (KBJR 6)

Wind chills for Wednesday night could fall to near or below freezing for northern Minnesota. (KBJR 6)

High pressure from Canada will keep Thursday sunny and cool, but it will be short-lived. (KBJR 6)

Thursday will be sunny and cold with high pressure directly over the Northland. (KBJR 6)

The next system that'll bring rain will form on Thursday eventually hitting the Northland by Friday. (KBJR 6)

More rain is likely beginning Friday morning ahead of the next system. (KBJR 6)

The next system that'll bring showers will come through on Friday and continue through the weekend. (KBJR 6)

Across both states, it'll be mostly sunny and much cooler. (KBJR 6)

Another cold night is ahead with lows falling to the lower 40s and mid 30s Thursday night. A dreary and cloudy weekend is likely. (KBJR 6)

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.