Fall makes its grand return today, frost possible later

09/21/22 KB AM WX
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TODAY: We begin with some sunshine, but clouds will increase into the afternoon with a slight chance for light rain showers. Winds will be breezy out of the NW at 10-15 MPH with temperatures hovering around the 50s and 60s for most of the day. Lows dip into the 40s to low 30s with patchy frost possible away from Lake Superior.

THURSDAY: High pressure keeps skies clear with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 40s, leading to frost in many locations away from Lake Superior.

FRIDAY: Clouds quickly increase during the morning with a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs reach the 50s to around 60 degrees. Light rain becomes more likely overnight into Saturday morning.

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

