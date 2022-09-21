Driver narrowly escapes when construction equipment collapses on car

The driver suffered only minor injuries. Had she been a few inches forward, it may have been a different outcome. (WCBS, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A crane-like portion of a construction vehicle collapsed on a New York City street, nearly crushing a driver and just missing a pedestrian.

A 22-year-old driver was stopped at a light in the Bronx around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday when part of a construction vehicle known as a boom truck crashed down on her car.

Witnesses rushed to pull the driver out of the car. She suffered only minor injuries.

A boom truck accident injured a 22-year-old driver after the lifting arm of the equipment fell...
A boom truck accident injured a 22-year-old driver after the lifting arm of the equipment fell onto her car. Witnesses note that had her car been a few inches forward, it may have been a worse outcome.(Source: WCBS via CNN)

“I expected to see somebody dead or crushed. A few seconds later, he pulls her out,” said witness Ali Algaheim, who works in a store nearby. “She was a little bit confused herself, surprised that she made it. I’m still shaking.”

Many noted that had the driver’s car been just a few inches forward, she may not have been able to walk away.

“I think they said about 6 inches, right? She was right there,” Algaheim said.

The crane-like arm that fell also just missed a man walking nearby. It took out a traffic light and spilled rebar onto the road.

Construction at 33 Bedford Park Boulevard, a new 11-story residential building, was halted and about 29 workers evacuated as a precaution.

The Department of Buildings says a preliminary investigation found that as the articulating boom truck was lifting a load of rebar from a trailer onto the roof, the arm of the boom failed and collapsed. The cause of the failure is under investigation.

The DOB says an inspection of the building itself found several safety violations. Summonses were issued for failure to safeguard the construction site, failure to obtain electrical permits and a construction elevator violation.

A partial stop work order was issued, preventing material deliveries and all work above 75 feet, until the conditions are resolved.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home...
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
Cloquet Middle & High School
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged
Joseph Butler
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
Cloquet, MN
Local elementary school nationally recognized for academic excellence

Latest News

For the first time, there have been more than 2 million arrests at the southern border in one...
An inside look at human smuggling at the border
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in...
How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances
Authorities in Alaska say two people were sent to the hospital after a bear attack.
9-year-old boy seriously injured in bear attack, troopers say
A look inside human trafficking at the southern US border.
An inside look at human trafficking at the border