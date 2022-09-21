City by City: Ironwood, Virginia, Twin Ports

Ironwood, MI- Wednesday, September 28 the Western Upper Penninsula Planning and Development Region is putting on an open house about emergency services and coastal hazards. The event begins at 4 p.m. and will feature local emergency managers, the DNR, Forest Service and Health Department. There will be a fire truck and ambulance on hand for visitors to explore. This event is part of the Coastal Hazards Education program.

Virginia, MN- Rural AIDS Action Network, Mobile Health Initiative, Harm Reduction Sisters and others are putting on a free Community Health Pop-up event at Arrowhead Treatment Center. From noon to 4 on Friday, September 23 people can come for a variety of health and safety resources. There will be sandwiches, health screenings, Narcan training and distribution and more.

Twin Ports- Thursday, September 22 kicks off the 64th Annual North Central Camera Club Council photography convention. Called N4C, the event welcomes 37 camera clubs from across eight states of the midwest. Held at the Radisson Hotel the four-day event will help inspire and grow the skills of photographers at every skill level. There will be outings at photo hotspots all over the twin ports. Enger tower will be lit red for the event.

