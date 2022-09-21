2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting

DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road.

The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.

According to their preliminary design plans, the roundabouts would be located at the Calvary Road and Martin Road intersections.

“Engineers have been studying this section of roadway for several years, noting the concentration of new and planned development, the expected growth in the city and corresponding traffic volumes, and safety and delay concerns at several intersections,” county leaders wrote in a news release.

They added these recommendations would “improve traffic operations and safety while preserving the function of Rice Lake Road.”

County leaders plan to hold a public meeting on the project.

The meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. at Rice Lake City Hall, 4107 Beyer Road.

At the meeting, Public Works engineers will share preliminary designs and more details about what led to these recommendations.

Construction is likely several years out as funding has not been finalized.

No word on exactly how much the project would cost.

